CopyCamp 2017 - największa w Europie konferencja o społecznych i ekonomicznych aspektach prawa autorskiego

Szczegóły otwartego naboru i formularz zgłoszeniowy dla prelegentów dostępne pod adresem: http://copycamp.pl/en/. Zgłoszenia wystąpień są przyjmowane do dnia 31 maja.

Przez ostatnie 5 lat CopyCamp stał się największą w Europie konferencję o społecznych i ekonomicznych aspektach prawa autorskiego. Jest to jedyne w swoim rodzaju forum zrównoważonej, oryginalnej i pluralistycznej debaty. Dotychczas CopyCamp pomógł w wymianie idei aż 250 prelegentom z całej Europy i nie tylko.

CopyCamp to konferencja o prawie, ale nie jest to konferencja prawnicza. Uczestnicy dzielą się opowieściami o wpływie praw wyłącznych na praktyczne, życiowe kwestie. Poddają w wątpliwość stereotyp, że tylko eksperci powinni interesować się prawem. CopyCamp gromadzi osoby działające w kulturze, edukacji, nauce, administracji i technologii. W tym roku zaproszenie kierowane jest do osób aktywnych także w innych obszarach, jak na przykład zdrowie, żywność czy bezpieczeństwo.





The Modern Poland Foundation is glad to inform that Open Call for Speakers at the 6th International CopyCamp conference (September 28-29, 2017 in Warsaw) has launched.



About CopyCamp



In the last 5 years, we have succeeded in making CopyCamp the biggest conference about social and economic aspects of copyright in Europe. It has been the place for a balanced, original, and multi-sided debate. Over this time, we have facilitated exchange of ideas about exclusive rights between 250 speakers from all over Europe and abroad.



At CopyCamp we discuss the law, but it is not a legal conference. Our participants share their stories touching on real-life issues, questioning popular beliefs that only experts should be concerned with exclusive rights. Usually, we reach out to people active in culture, education, science, government and technology. This year we also wish to invite those active in other areas, for example, health, food or security.



Open call details



We invite our prospective speakers to submit presentation proposals at: https://copycamp.pl/en/contact/register-speaker/.



Please note: your presentation should not exceed 10 minutes.



Please include an abstract of no more than 1800 characters under one of the following thematic tracks:



business models, heritage digitization, remix



What are the boundaries of appropriation in culture? Who owns the past and whether these exclusive rights allow to control the present and the future? How to make money from creativity without selling yourself?



health, food, security, and exclusive rights



In the age when information and its various embodiments are subject to exclusive rights, who owns medicines and equipment necessary to provide health care? Who owns grain and machines used to harvest it if they are protected with patent-like rights or DRM? To what extent exclusive rights can affect what you eat, how you exercise, or whether you can apply a specific treatment?



text and data mining, machine learning, online education



Who owns the data fed to algorithms? Do you own the algorithms you use to mine this data? What about the inferred knowledge? To what extent exclusive rights may affect the way you do business or research? What does it mean to own data about someone, or data necessary for that person’s education?



IoT: autonomous cars, smart homes, wearables



What does it mean to own exclusive rights to software and data used to construct autonomous agents? What can you do with an interconnected “thing”? What will it mean in a near future for traditional concepts such as property or personality?



hacking government data, public procurement, public aid in culture



Who owns information created using public money? How can this information be appropriated? What is the role of government in the development of information infrastructure?



Deadline: May 31, 2017



Open call results will be announced by the end of June



The organisers are not capable of covering expenses related with Open Call speakers’ participation in the CopyCamp conference.



As always, we will be pleased to host all interested parties in a neutral and friendly space, and encourage participants to share thoughts and exchange ideas.